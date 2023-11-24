311: Bhopal’s AQI; Collector Instructs To Spray Water To Settle Dust

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal district collector Asheesh Singh on Friday instructed to spray water regularly to prevent dust and soil from mixing in the air. He issued the order during inspection of Kolar 6-lane road construction.

Meanwhile, Bhopal Municipal Corporation has intensified action against those who use traditional tandoors, sigaris in restaurants and hotels, suspending their food license in the city.

The civic body has taken action for using traditional tandoors in Zone 9 in Ashoka Garden area. A joint team of Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board and BMC took action against them.

Bhopal continued to record Air Quality Index (AQI) above 300 since Diwali festival. On Friday, its AQI was 311 (very poor).

Environmentalists always blamed construction companies for not implementing guideline, which increases pollution level. Construction companies hardly use sprinklers to settle down dust. In winter, dust generally settles down instead of moving up. They said 60% to 70% of air pollution is caused due to open construction.

Municipal chairman Kishan Suryavanshi said, “BMC has purchased 40 CNG low floor public transport buses and 100 garbage collection vans in Bhopal. Water fogging is done to settle dust in many areas. Road sweeping is done regularly. Instruction has been given for use of net at construction site. Action against those using tandoor has been taken in state capital.”

MP Pollution Control Board (MPPCB) regional officer Brijesh Sharma said, “AQI continues to be over 300 in Bhopal. Administration is keeping vigil and taking strict action to check the air pollution. BMC is taking action against tandoor while district administration is taking action against vehicular pollution and construction companies.”