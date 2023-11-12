MP Elections 2023: Both BJP & Congress Focus On Women And Farmers; Here Is A Breakdown Of What The Rivals Have To Offer |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers and women are going to benefit immensely regardless of which party wins the upcoming assembly elections as the both major political parties, BJP and Congress, have made tall promises to them.

Let us have a look at what the ruling and the opposition party have in the kitty for women and farmers.

Ladli Behna Yojana sum to reach Rs 3000

BJP has promised to continue providing Rs 1250 per month under the Ladli Behna Yojana and intends to increase this sum to Rs 3000. BJP has also promised to purchase wheat at Rs 2700 per quintal and to buy paddy at Rs 3100 per quintal. Congress, on the other hand, has promised to buy wheat at Rs 2600 per quintal. Moreover, interest free loans will be provided to farmers if Congress is voted to power. Congress has also promised to give Rs 1500 every month to poor women.

If we talk about BJP then it has promised to provide housing facilities under Ladli Behna Scheme.15 lakh women will get skill training under Lakhpati Yojana. All BPL family girls will get free education from Kindergarten (KG) till Post Graduation (PG).

BJP promises to make horticulture hub

As far as farmers are concerned, BJP has promised to establish a horticulture hub for farmers. It has also assured to establish the processing unit and value chain of onion, potato, tomato, banana, orange. BJP on being voted to power will also provide financial assistance of Rs 40,000 to farmers to purchase the indigenous cow. Besides this, Rs 900 per month will be provided to farmers to rear these cows.

Therefore, it is a matter of windfall for women and farmers on the victory of any of the two parties.