MP Elections 2023: BJP Formed Govt From Backdoor In 2020, Says Anand Sharma

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): “BJP formed a government from the backdoor after toppling our government in 2020," alleged former Union Minister Anand Sharma, while talking to the media, here on Tuesday.

He said, "BJP had formed the government from the backdoor for the fourth time after toppling our government in 2020. The Prime Minister has been coming to the state several times, but his visit will not have any impact here. After talking to common people and workers, it becomes clear that BJP is nervous from within. Because they (BJP) know that they are losing the elections this time. Therefore they have sent three union ministers from the Centre here to contest the Assembly elections."

He alleged, "Madhya Pradesh, the largest state of India, has played a historical role in the country's freedom struggle. The state has given very talented leaders to the country. But I feel very sad to hear that there is a lot of corruption in the BJP government here. Vyapam, Nursing and Patwari scam is in front of us today. They (BJP) did not even spare God. They did scam in Ujjain's Mahakal Lok as well," the Congress leader said.

