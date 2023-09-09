MP Election News: Ticket Aspirants Should Stop Moving From Bhopal To Delhi, Says Digvijaya Singh

Digvijaya Singh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh has appealed to ticket aspirants of the party to stop moving from Bhopal to Delhi.

Singh wrote on social media on Saturday that the state party had received the Congress committee’s recommendations for tickets.

All ticket aspirants have met observers and the members of the screening committee.

Candidates will not be selected on anybody’s recommendations, but on the grounds of survey reports. He advised the party men to have patience.

Increasing number of ticket seekers visiting his residence daily has forced him to write the message on social media.

Hundreds of ticket aspirants and their supporters from different places across the state are flocking to his residence every day.

They are even meeting the party leaders in Delhi.

Since the number of ticket seekers is increasing with each passing, the Congress leaders fear that there may be a fierce fight after the tickets are distributed.

MPCC president Kamal Nath tried to pacify the ticket seekers saying that tickets would be distributed on the basis of survey reports, but they are not ready to listen to him.

