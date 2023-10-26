MP Election 2023: RSS Bid To Woo Sanatani Voters For BJP Candidates  

FP Cartoon

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Sangh Parivar, headed by the RSS, has chalked out a comprehensive plan to consolidate Hindu or Sanatani voters in favour of BJP candidates in 90 assembly constituencies of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal workers are helping the RSS activists.

MP-CG RSS head, Ashok Sohoney, is leading the campaign named ‘Lok Jagran-2023’ to execute the project.

Recently, he convened a marathon meeting of more than 150 functionaries of RSS and its frontal organisations at a premier educational institution of Ujjain in this regard.

According to sources, no BJP leader was invited to the meeting, and when a cabinet minister and BJP candidate from the Ujjain region reached the venue, he was politely asked to leave!

In the meeting, Sohoney reportedly told the attendees that they should work for candidates who are votaries of nationalism, and Hinduism and protect the rights of Hindus. He cautioned that instead of speaking against the selected BJP candidates, they should suggest ways in which they can create a positive wave for the BJP candidate.

However, later, when the Sangh Parivar functionaries met in smaller groups to thrash out plans, many of them complained against a cabinet minister, a sitting MLA and a former MLA fielded by the BJP under Ujjain Vibhag, which comprises 9 assembly seats of Ujjain and Agar-Malwa districts.

During the meeting, Sangh Parivar leaders across MP-Chattisgarh were given specific tasks for the upcoming elections. They have been allotted different assembly constituencies and directed to contact the cadres there.

The RSS leadership has appointed two to three in-charges and co-in-charges in each assembly constituency for the execution of the plan. “We have planned to convey our message in such a way that the voters would prefer those who talk about nationalism and rights of Hindus.

We would also point out to the voters that the AICC has passed a resolution favouring Hamas, even though it is a terrorist organisation and killed hundreds of Israelis. We would also ask everyone to exercise their franchise,” a functionary told Free Press.

Meanwhile, sources said that barring some in-charges and co-in-charges, most have shown a lack of interest in reaching their assigned constituencies.

A source who took part in the meeting said that many Sangh Parivar workers are hesitating to canvass for BJP candidates as there is anti-incumbency against sitting MLAs and ministers. Some RSS workers have refused to work for BJP candidates who neglected them during the past five years.