 MP Election 2023: 'Publicity Stunt,' BJP Chief VD Sharma On Digvijaya's Fake Resignation Letter
In the meantime, he also informed that on the occasion of ongoing Navratri festival, BJP is going to organize three day Shakti Samelan.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 16, 2023, 05:23 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh BJP president VD Sharma |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP state president VD Sharma has termed Member of Parliament Digvijaya Singh's "fake" resignation letter as a 'publicity stunt.'

"It is his way of coming into limelight. Digvijaya knows the art of getting his work done," Sharma said.

Moreover, he accused Congress of promoting hooliganism during its previous governments and even said that Congress had not desisted from giving tickets to leaders having criminal antecedents. He claimed BJP will win with a majority this time.

In the meantime, Sharma also informed that on the occasion of ongoing Navratri festival, BJP will organise a three-day Shakti Samelan at every booth starting Tuesday.

