MP Election 2023: Bhopal Records 66.61% Voting, Slightly More Than 2018 Polls

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal recorded slightly more voting percentage on Friday than it did in the last Assembly polls. The day was peaceful, by and large.

The polling in the state capital began on a dull note but as the day slipped past, the polling percentage continued to shoot up. It was 66%, but in the 2018 assembly election the polling percentage was 65.8 in the city.

Berasia recorded the highest voting percent of polling - 78.72 per cent and Bhopal South registered the lowest voting - 58.2 per cent. Till 12:00 noon, it was about 15 per cent to 20 per cent voting but later on it picked up, and finally, Bhopal recorded 66 per cent of voting.

Polling timing was 7am to 6pm. All candidates cast their votes at various polling booths in various constituencies. Besides, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh cast his vote with his wife Amrita Singh in Shymla Hills.

Minister for medical education Vishvas Sarang is contesting from Narela constituency while another heavyweight Rameshwra Sharma is contesting from Huzur on BJP ticket.

BJP candidate Bhagwandas Sabnani is contesting from bhopal South. Similarly, BJP candidate Dhruvnarain Singh is contesting from Bhopal Central. Former minister PC Sharma is contesting from Bhopal south on congress ticket.

Sitting MLA Arif Aqueelís son Atif Aqueel is in multi corner fight from Bhopal north. Candidates too remained vigil in their respective constituencies throughout the day.

Senior bureaucrats including Chief Electoral officer (CEO) Anupam Rajan and District Returning officer (Collector) Asheesh Singh with his wife cast his vote. Singh kept vigil through webcasting on all the polling booths in constituencies. Boxó

Constituencies 2023(%) 2018(%)

Berasia 78.53 77.2

Bhopal north 69.10 65.6

Narela 65.17 65.9

Bhopal South 59.13 63.7

Bhopal central 60.67 61.2

Govindpura 63.13 60.9

Huzur 70.54 70.5