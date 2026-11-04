MP Education Reform: Over 1 Crore School Students May Soon Be Assessed Through Rubric Method Instead Of Conventional Exams | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): School students across Madhya Pradesh may soon be assessed through the rubric method, replacing the existing system of conventional examinations and overall evaluation.

The school education department has prepared a proposal for introducing the new assessment system. A policy on the new method is likely to be issued soon.

Both government and private schools in the state have more than one crore students. At present, students are assessed through a time-bound examination system, which includes unit tests, half-yearly and annual examinations, question papers and project work.

The proposed system aims to introduce a more comprehensive and structured method of evaluating students’ performance.

According to the proposal, the department has already tested the rubric-based assessment method.

Under the rubric method, students will be evaluated on different parameters rather than being judged solely on examination marks.

It uses a scoring tool that assesses a student’s performance against clearly defined criteria. These criteria may include subject knowledge, understanding, presentation, creativity and other learning outcomes.

What is the rubric method?

The rubric method is a system of assessing students based on multiple performance parameters rather than judging them only by marks obtained in written examinations. The method involves assessing students against specific performance indicators.

Each parameter is assigned a separate score, allowing teachers to identify the areas in which a student performs well and those requiring improvement. The assessment can cover both academic and practical skills.

There are three major types of rubrics:

Holistic rubric: In this, the student’s overall performance is assessed and given a single score.

Analytic rubric: Different parameters are evaluated separately, with individual scores assigned to each.

Single-point rubric: Students are assessed against a defined standard, with feedback highlighting areas of strength and improvement.