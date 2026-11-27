Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite earmarking nearly Rs 113.39 crore for providing tablets to 75,598 secondary-level teachers under the STARS project, the school education department is yet to complete the process more than two years after the provision was made in 2024. The latest figures from the school education department show that only 42,131 teachers had purchased tablets by February 2026, leaving 33,467 yet to complete the purchase at that time.

RSK sets Dec 31 deadline

The figures indicate that around 44% of the targeted teachers had not purchased the devices by February. The 'Rajya Shiksha Kendra' (RSK) has now issued fresh directions, asking officials to ensure that all remaining teachers complete the purchase and reimbursement process by Dec 31. Officials have been instructed to inform teachers who have not purchased tablets and ensure that they complete the purchase and payment formalities within the deadline.

The order also makes 100% verification of reimbursement claims at the block level mandatory by Dec 31. It warns that if payments remain pending because verification is not completed within the stipulated period, the block resource centre coordinator (BRCC) concerned will be held responsible. The urgency stems from the approaching closure of the STARS project on Mar 31, 2027.

The STARS project

The Strengthening Teaching Learning and Results for States (STARS) project is a World Bank-supported initiative of the Union Ministry of Education. It is being implemented in six states, including Madhya Pradesh, to improve the quality of school education, strengthen teacher performance, improve classroom practices and assessment systems, and enhance learning outcomes. The tablet assistance is part of the project's support for teacher performance. Instead of distributing devices directly, the government has adopted a reimbursement mechanism.