MP: DRM boards goods train engine from Bhopal to check night safety

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Saurabh Bandopadhyay boarded the engine of a goods train from Bhopal to check night safety on Monday. Crew’s alertness and promptness were tested and they were guided to take precautions about maintenance and operation of the engine. During inspection, the DRM also checked mobile phones of pilots, which were found switche6d off. Along with this, the vigilance and availability of night patrolmen was checked.

After reaching Barkheda by road from Hoshangabad, cold weather patrolling and other safety equipments were tested along with GPS devices to monitor patrolling through safety activities.

He conducted surprise inspection to check cleanliness at railway station, passenger amenities, security arrangements, vigilance of security personnel, knowledge of rules and working practices and discipline at Bhopal Railway Station.

DRM inspected the passenger waiting room, booking counter at building on side of Platform-6 and saw cleanliness and other arrangements there. During inspection at Platform No 2, 3, DRM found vendor selling food items in open before M/s HD & Sons stall. He asked to close the stall with immediate effect.

During inspection on platform number-2, he expressed displeasure over lack of cleanliness and parcel kept at Itarsi end. He said all railway personnel should be fit and remain alert. Any negligence, laziness or irresponsible behaviour would not be acceptable.

Under the guidance of Railway Board, one-month rail safety campaign is being run under which night surprise inspection was carried out by senior officials.

