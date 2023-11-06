MP: Drinking Water Woes Plague Parselkalan School

Anuppur (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 153 children enrolled at the primary and secondary school of Parselkalan town of Anuppur have no other option but to drink water from a nearby hand pump to quench their thirst. More so, the hand pump water is polluted and stinks, which has been proving to be detrimental for the children’s health. Sources at the school told the media that the school principal has also written to the higher authorities to resolve the issue, but to no avail till now.

Principal Jeena Sant also alleged before the media that the school administration even makes the students sweep the floor, which is not their prerogative. He added that despite listing the complaint to the higher authorities numerous times, it has fallen on deaf ears.