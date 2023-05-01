MP: Doctors threaten to go on indefinite strike in Sehore

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The doctors working in the district hospital sported black ribbons on Monday and worked in protest against the government failure to meet their demands.

The District Medical Officers’ Association said if their demands were filled, they would go on indefinite strike from Wednesday. They also held a meeting and raised slogans against the government.

President of the district unit of the association Dr Naveen Meher said the doctors were protesting wearing black ribbons.

They will not examine patients on Tuesday for two hours. Even after this, if the government does not consider the doctors’ demands, they will intensify their protest, Meher said.

According to reports, the doctors urged the government to implement Dynamic Assured Career Progression (DACP) Scheme.

Meher said that the government had reneged on its promises, for which there is resentment among the doctors.