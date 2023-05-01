Bhopal: 15,000 govt doctors on indefinite strike from May 3

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 15,000 government doctors will go on indefinite strike from May 3 to press for implementation of Dynamic Assured Career Progression (DACP) Scheme. They began protest on Monday by sporting black badges.

Shashkiya Evam Ashashkiya Doctors Mahasangh president Dr Rakesh Malviya told media that doctors had called off strike following government’s assurance in February. Government had constituted high power committed led by ACS Mohammed Suleman. Committee had forwarded recommendation but later it backtracked.

“All the 15,000 doctors working in government hospitals attached to 13 medical colleges, CHCs, PHCs, contractual will go on indefinite strike from May 3. Still government has two days to take decision on DACP,” Dr Malviya added.

Meanwhile, Bhopal Divisional Commissioner Malsingh Bhaydiya, in view of strike by government doctors, has issued directives to shift patients and call doctors from other medical institutions in Bhopal and Vidisha for treatment.