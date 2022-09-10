MP: Doctor couple robbed; eight accused identified, four arrested in Datia

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Datia police have arrested four persons for robbing a doctor couple in Datia district. Accused Mohan Yadav, Gabbar Raikwar, both residents of Datia, Rajkumar alias Raj Thakur of Mathura and Deepak alias Kandi of Jhansi have been arrested.

Additional Superintendent of Police Kamal Maurya said eight accused were identified in the robbery case of whom four were arrested. “One gold chain, ring, Rs 8,000 and arms used in robbery have been recovered,” he added.

Doctor couple, Dr Gulshan Sharma and wife Dr Kanchan Sharma, were robbed on September 5 between 8 pm to 8.30 pm by armed assailants at knife point at Thandi Sadak under Kotwali police station area in Datia district.

The masterminds are Akash Ahirwar of Datia and Ramkumar alias Akhtar Tinku Lakshkar of Unnao, Datia Road. Akash and Ramkumar were in jail earlier in connection with looting in Mathura. They developed contacts with other prisoners and committed robbery. A special investigation team was constituted led by ASP Kamal Maurya.

The accused approached the doctor couple on the pretext of receiving treatment and robbed 70 grams of gold and Rs 22,000. The accused tied them with ropes and put cloth on their mouths.