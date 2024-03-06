MP: Docs Save Life Of 'Critically Underweight' Premature Babies In Burhanpur

MP: Burhanpur District Hospital Saves Life Of 2 Critically Underweight Premature Babies |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Government hospitals are mostly in the news for all the wrong reasons. However, for a change, the doctors at the district hospital in Burhanpur have successfully saved the life of two babies, who were critically underweight at birth and were also suffering from various other issues.

The miracle became possible due to the tireless and dedicated efforts of the doctors at the SNCU (Special Newborn Care Unit) of the hospital, led by its head Paediatrician Dr Amol Pawar.

On December 28, 2023, Alfiya Altaf Mohammad, a resident of Burhanpur, gave birth to a male child, weighing merely 700 grams, at a private hospital. Immediately after birth, the baby was taken to the SNCU of the hospital. Born prematurely at just 24+1 weeks, the little one faced a daunting challenge with severe respiratory distress and patent ductus arteriosus.

Nevertheless, the team of dedicated healthcare providers promptly sprang into action, initiating life-saving treatments without delay. For the initial 8 days, the baby relied on a ventilator and CPAP support, followed by oxygen therapy via a hood for the next 7 days. With the initiation of exclusive mother's milk after a week of admission, the baby's weight began to climb.

Each gram gained was a testament to the unwavering dedication of the healthcare team and the indomitable spirit of baby and mother alike. Finally, on day 47, with a weight of 1.260 kg, the once-fragile baby was discharged from the hospital.

In another case, the baby of Asma arrived earlier than expected, just 29 weeks and 5 days after pregnancy, weighing only 590 grams. This happened at District Hospital Burhanpur. Caring for it was a battle against time.

Diagnosed with ELBW (Extremely Low Birth Weight) and grappling with Respiratory Distress Syndrome, the newborn's journey was fraught with challenges from the very beginning. Yet, the SNCU team rose to the occasion with unwavering dedication and unparalleled expertise.

For 18 days, they stood vigil, administering oxygen through CPAP, while intravenous nutrition sustained the newborn's delicate frame. As the newborn surpassed the 1.2-kilogram mark, spoon feeding became a reality, symbolising a triumph over adversity. And then, on the 53rd day, with tears of joy and gratitude, Asma cradled her newborn, now weighing a resilient 1.26 kilograms.

Negligible chance of survival

Babies weighing less than 1 kg at birth have a negligible chance of survival. Yet, the doctors at SNCU, Burhanpur, with their limited resources, have worked a miracle. It is really creditable.

-Dr Himani, deputy director, Child, Health, NHM, Bhopal