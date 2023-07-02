 MP: District Lalitpur Special Campaign To Curb The Spread Of Contagious Diseases
Special campaign to prevent contagious diseases begins, rally held

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, July 02, 2023, 12:31 AM IST
Lalitpur (Madhya Pradesh): A special campaign to curb the spread of contagious diseases began in the Talbehat janpad of Lalitpur on Saturday. The campaign began in Sadar town too.

Member of legislative assembly (MLA) Ramratan Kushwaha was present on the occasion in Sadar who flagged a rally, which was being taken out as a part of the campaign.

In the Talbehat janpad, Chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Virendra Singh and chairman of municipal council, Punit Singh Parihar jointly flagged the rally. MLA Kushwaha said that under the campaign, awareness is being spread with regard to the contagious diseases and efforts will be made to curb them.

Also, the check-ups will be expedited to diagnose the diseases among people at an early stage, he added. In Talbehat, CMO Dr Singh told the media that this special campaign will be held till July 31.

He added that people will be apprised of vector diseases, water-borne diseases and other diseases during the course of the one month-long campaign.

Nodal officer Dr RN Soni said that in the campaign, sanitation workers will be deployed in thick numbers who will spray insecticides all over the town, and will cover the drainages too.

