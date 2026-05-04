MP Director General Of Police Approved First Police Training Policy To Tackle Emerging Crime Challenges | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Director General of Police has approved the MP Police Training Policy, which introduces updated subjects and training components to tackle emerging crime challenges.

At present, training for police constables and other ranks in the state follows a pre-Independence-era model based on the British police manual, with only minor revisions made over time.

The state did not have its own training policy and relied on frameworks adopted from other states, paramilitary forces and national agencies.

However, these measures have proved inadequate to meet the demands of modern policing.

Cybercrime awareness, tracking and reporting

The training will cover use of national portals, including Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) and the Investigation Tracking System.

Role-specific technical modules will be introduced for constables, sub-inspectors and investigating officers. Constables will receive training in cyber hygiene and first-response techniques, while investigating officers will be trained in evidence extraction, metadata analysis, surveillance and digital chain of custody.

The Police Department will enter into partnerships with academic institutions, including technical universities and law schools, to offer certification programmes in cyber law, digital forensics and AI-enabled policing.

The focus will be on infrastructure and equipment for digital training, including smart classrooms, mobile-enabled learning and virtual reality-based simulations for field-level training in digital policing.

Integration of martial arts in police training

Structured martial arts training will be imparted to enhance the physical preparedness, reflex control, self-defence capabilities and mental discipline of police personnel.

Martial arts techniques such as lathi, Kalaripayattu, Krav Maga and Mallakhamb will be introduced as part of regular physical training, specifically for constables and sub-inspectors.

Focus area

Non-lethal self-defence and restraint techniques,

Crowd control, close-quarters combat scenarios

Improving agility, endurance and confidence in threat situations.

The crucial role of training

From growing concerns about the misuse of power to emerging threats of cybercrime and terrorism, police officers require new skills that go beyond traditional law enforcement techniques.

Training aims to bridge these gaps by building ethical policing practices, promoting accountability and transparency, enhancing specialised skills and prioritising officer well-being.

Quote

" The aim is to develop a professionally competent, ethically grounded and service-oriented police force that is responsive to citizens, representative of society and committed to upholding justice, dignity and the rule of law. This vision reflects the long-term aspiration of the Madhya Pradesh Police training institutions to transform policing into a people-centric, accountable and modern service."

Raja Babu Singh- ADG Training (outgoing)