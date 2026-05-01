₹60 Lakh Land Scam Unearthed In Bhopal, Same Plot Sold To Multiple Buyers | File Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A major land fraud case has surfaced in a rural area of the state capital, where a group of suspects allegedly duped a woman of Rs 60 lakh by fraudulently selling a residential plot using forged documents.

A case has been registered and an investigation into what appears to be a well-organised property scam has been initiated, Khajuri Sadak police said on Friday.

According to police, prime suspect Rajendra Parmar, along with his associates, targeted Asha Sharma, a resident of Amaltas Colony. They convinced her to purchase a plot and collected Rs 60 lakh in multiple instalments.

However, after receiving the full payment, they neither transferred ownership nor handed over possession, raising suspicion of deliberate fraud. Investigators said the suspects kept delaying the registration process and later avoided contact.

Police station in-charge Neeraj Verma said preliminary findings suggest the group had no intention of transferring the property and planned to misappropriate the funds from the beginning.

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Further probe revealed a larger pattern of deception. Police found that the same plot in Kirti Nagar had been sold to multiple buyers, including Colonel Buddha Prakash Sharma and Rupal Nanda. The suspects allegedly used forged documents and fake identities to carry out repeated fraudulent deals.

Police suspect more victims may be involved. Authorities are examining bank transactions and land records to trace the money trail. Further arrests are likely as the investigation progresses.