Mortgaged Properties Sold: 2 Fraud Cases Registered After 24 Years In Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A fraud involving mortgaged property has surfaced in TT Nagar where some persons allegedly duped a state co-operatives bank by illegally selling properties kept as collateral for loans.

Police have now registered two separate cases and initiated an investigation into the case, nearly 24 years after the alleged offences.

According to reports, the suspects mortgaged plots and houses with the bank to secure loans but later manipulated documents to mortgage the same properties with other banks. They subsequently sold the mortgaged properties without informing the original lender.

The case came to light following a complaint lodged by bank accountant Sanjay Vidhyarthi. Based on his complaint, two separate FIRs have been registered.

In the first case, the complainant said suspects Bhuvan Kumar and B Ramchandra Raju obtained a loan of Rs 9 lakh from the apex co-operatives bank by mortgaging a plot in 2002. However, they failed to pay a single instalment.

When the bank initiated recovery proceedings, it was discovered that the same plot was auctioned through another bank and later registered in someone else s name even as the original registration documents were with the co-operatives bank.

In another case, suspect Ayaz Mohammad mortgaged his house with the bank to obtain a loan of Rs15 lakh. After receiving the loan amount, he allegedly sold the house to another party without informing the bank. Preliminary investigation revealed that the same property may have been sold three to four times to different buyers.

According to TT Nagar police station incharge Gaurav Singh Dohre, cases have been registered against Kumar and Raju in one case and against Mohammad, Anas, Ali Rameez and Rafat Ali in the second case under sections of cheating and forgery.