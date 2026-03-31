Bhopal News: Collectorate Staff Among 3 Booked For Duping 2 Of ₹23 Lakh | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons including a collectorate employee allegedly duped two men by falsely promising to sell them 36 acres of land in Raisen district. Following a court order, crime branch police have registered a case and begun investigation.

Complainants Mohammad Zain Khan (28) and Mohammad Zaid Khan (25), residents of Khanugaon, claimed that they met Devendra Sen, a collectorate employee, on September 20 last year. Sen allegedly claimed ownership of the land claiming it was registered in his wife Priyanka Sen’s name.

On October 8, a formal sale agreement was prepared. The victims paid Rs 20 lakh in cash and Rs 3 lakh via cheque. The accused assured early registration of sale deed and even held a meeting at a hotel.

However, when the registration of property was delayed, the victims investigated and found the land did not belong to the accused. On November 18, 2025, co-accused Anas-ur-Rehman allegedly threatened them and removed a signboard from the land.

After initially complaining to police commissioner in December last year, the victims approached the court. Police booked three accused and are examining documents, transactions and ownership details.