 MP: Digvijaya visits Pitambara Peeth before attending Congress workers' meet in Datia
MP: Digvijaya visits Pitambara Peeth before attending Congress workers' meet in Datia

He worshipped Maa Baglamukhi Devi and performed Jalabhishek of Van Khandeshwar Mahadev.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 17, 2023, 03:12 PM IST
MP: Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh visits Pitambara Peeth in Datia; Congress workers meeting later today | Twitter

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh visited Maa Pitambara temple in Datia on Friday. Singh is in the district for a meeting of the Congress workers later today. 

He worshipped Maa Baglamukhi Devi and performed Jalabhishek of Van Khandeshwar Mahadev. In a video of his visit to the temple, the Congress leader can be seen in a white ‘kurta’ and saffron ‘dhoti’, offering garland to the deity.

Digvijaya is later scheduled to hold a meeting of Congress workers at Mandalam sector in Datia's Gahoi Vatika.

This visit is politically significant in many ways as assembly elections approaching at the end of this year, both BJP and Congress are trying to woo the voters of Vindhya region. The Shivraj Singh Chouhan led BJP government has recently announced Mauganj as the 53rd district of the state in a similar political move.

HM Narottam Mishra lashes out

Commenting on Digvijaya Singh’s visit to Datia, state home minister Narottam Mishra accused him of fooling the voters. He said, “Digvijaya Singh did nothing for the development of Datia while being the Chief Minister for 10 years. Now as soon as the elections are approaching, he is going to trick the public."

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Patwari allots illegal lease of govt land to wife in Morena, booked; Corruption case...
