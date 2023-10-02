MP: Digvijaya Takes Part In 'Loktantra Bachao Padyatra', Says SC/ST, Women, Minorities Facing Atrocities Under BJP | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh on Monday claimed SC/STs, women and those from minority communities were facing atrocities under the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Madhya Pradesh.

Assembly polls are likely to be held at the end of the year in the state.

Taking part in the 'Loktantra Bachao Padyatra' near here, during which he walked for more than 10 kilometres, Singh said, "Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, women and people belonging to minority communities are facing atrocities (in Madhya Pradesh).

The police has failed completely. People involved in crimes are freed by the representatives of the state government," he alleged.

Till the Constitution exists, there should be no atrocity against SCs and STs, he said at the event, adding the BJP government was implementing the rights given to these communities.

Earlier, Singh alleged the yatra was stopped on the outskirts of Bhopal, adding he marched on foot and addressed the gathering in Roshanpura.