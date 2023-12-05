MP: Digvijaya Singh Shares FB Post Predicting BJP’s Win In Nagda-Khachrod 2 Days Ahead Of Counting, Hints At ‘Engineered EVMs’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Reiterating his claims of ‘rigged EVMs’, former chief minister Digvijaya Singh has shared a post on social media, which predicted BJP candidate’s win in Madhya Pradesh’s Nagda constituency two days before the election results were announced. And what’s more astonishing was the post predicted exact range of winning margin.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, Digvijaya shared a screenshot of a post made by a BJP worker predicting the number of votes the BJP and Congress candidates from Nagda-Khachrod assembly constituency will get. The post was made two days ahead of counting on December 3 and the predictions are quite similar to the results.

“Look at these two pictures. In the red background, BJP workers are writing who lost how many votes in Khachrod assembly elections and who is winning by how many votes. The important thing is that this post was written 2 days before the counting of votes i.e. on 1st December. Now match the picture after the result,” he wrote in the post.

BJP candidate from Nagda-Khachrod assembly Tejbahadur Singh Chauhan got 93,552 votes and the facebook post mentioned a very similar figure of 93,000. Similarly, for the Congress candidate Dilip Singh Gurjar, who secured 77,625 votes, the post mentioned a figure of 77,000 votes.

'Any machine with a chip can be hacked'

Earlier in the day, in another post, Digvijaya wrote "Any Machine with a Chip can be hacked. I have opposed voting by EVM since 2003. Can we allow our Indian Democracy to be controlled by Professional Hackers! This is the Fundamental Question which all Political Parties have to address to. Hon ECI and Hon Supreme Court would you please defend our Indian Democracy?"