MP: 'Digvijaya Singh na kisi ke bhai hain na hi kisi ke jaan', Narottam Mishra slams Congress leader over Ram Navami remarks

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday slammed former CM and Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh over his recent tweet on issues related to stone pelting on Ram Navami.

Mishra said, "Digvijay Singh is calling people of one particular community as stone pelters. The CCTV footage of the incident has come. There is police, law and constitution but you (Singh) are raising questions on all. We can understand that you keep saying all this in order to attract a particular community (referring to Muslims)."

"Digvijaya Singh Na Kisi Ke Bhai Hain Na Hi Kisi Ke Jaan (neither brother nor beloved one of anybody). He is worried about inflation in the neighbouring country (referring to Pakistan). His state of mind seems like the chaos going on in Pakistan. How sick he is that he is giving such statements," Mishra added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Digvijaya had said, "Innocent children of only one community were caught"

Notably, Digvijaya Singh made a quote tweet on Monday which read, "If you see, the incident was similar in all the states on the Ram Navami procession. Stones were thrown at the procession and stone pelting started. Riots broke out. Who does this stone pelting? Don't know. But innocent children of only one community were caught." The minister further took a jibe at the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Chief Kamal Nath over his program related to women scheduled to be held on May 9 in Parasia in Chhindwara district.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mishra said that when he (Nath) got the opportunity, he didn't do anything and when they were in the opposition, they started raising their voice.

The public has now understood the acting of all of them (Congress). Telling lies one after another. A watched pot never boils so now no one is going to believe whatever he (Nath) says, Mishra added.

'Kamal Nath remembers God only during elections'

Reacting to the advertisement of Kamal Nath performing religious rituals, Mishra said, "What better days will come than this that Kamal Nath is standing with folded hands. Nath is saying that he is the greatest Hanuman devotee. I don't have any objection to his religious beliefs. But I do have an objection to the fact that he remembers God only during elections."

"Why does he (Nath) give such advertisements only at the time of elections? When he was in power for 15 months, then did he give such an advertisement or taken out a yatra," Mishra added.