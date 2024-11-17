MP: Digital arrests Reported In Rewa & Jabalpur In Last 24 Hours

Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the past 24 hours, two cases of digital arrest have been reported to Rewa and Jabalpur police. In one case, the victim was threatened for watching pornography and in the other, the victim was threatened for his involvement in drug peddling, officials said on Sunday.

In Rewa, the victim Nitin Verma told police that he had received a call in which he was told that through his account drugs worth Rs 180 crore was purchased. He was threatened that all his property will be seized under the law. Later he was told to shift his money into another ‘safe account’. The victim transferred Rs 99k, 38k and 12k into the account.

Read Also Over Two Dozen Injured After Cylinder Blast In Crowded Market At Chhatarpur Bus Stand

Through a video call Nitin was told to stay back in his room till verification work finishes. Later he approached the police and filed a complaint. In Jabalpur, saloon worker Pawan Kumar received a call and was told that he was watching porn on his mobile and the police is coming to arrest him. He was also threatened that if he disconnects the call, he will be in problem.

Pawan deposited the amount of Rs 8,600 in three installments. He had borrowed the amount from his friends. The owner of the saloon came to know about the incident and immediately took Pawan to the DIG and filed a complaint. Interestingly, the fraudsters again gave a call, while Pawas was sitting in front of the DIG. The DIG talked with the fraudster, on which the latter disconnected the call.