MP DGP Kailash Makwana May Get 3-Month Extension As Govt Weighs Decision Ahead Of November 30 Retirement | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh's officiating director general of police (DGP) Kailash Makwana may get a three-month extension as the state government moves ahead with the process of appointing a new police chief.

Makwana is scheduled to retire on November 30. The government must decide whether to appoint his successor or grant him an extension. If granted, Makwana would continue in office until February 28, 2027.

An extension would require the formation of a fresh panel for selecting the next DGP, while the existing panel would be dissolved.

The current panel comprises three 1991-batch IPS officers: Varun Kapoor, Upendra Jain and Pragya Richa Shrivastava.

If a fresh panel is constituted after the proposed extension, Kapoor's name would be dropped as he is due to retire on May 31. Under the selection norms, an officer must have at least six months of service remaining to be considered for empanelment.

Special DG Pankaj Srivastava would then be inducted into the new panel.

Meanwhile, the home department has forwarded the minutes of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) empanelment committee meeting to chief secretary Ashok Barnwal, setting the process of appointing the next DGP in motion.

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