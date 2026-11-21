Bhopal Tragedy As 19-Year-Old MANIT Student Dies After Rented Bike Crashes Into Divider On Old Jail Road; Female Friend Injured | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old first-year BTech student of Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) died after the rented motorcycle he was riding slipped and crashed into a road divider while coming down the Old Jail Road late Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Atharv Nagar, son of Sanjeev Nagar, a native of Dewas. He sustained severe head injuries in the accident and died during treatment at a private hospital on Saturday morning. A female friend who was riding pillion also sustained injuries.

Atharv's friends said he had taken a rental bike and left the MANIT hostel at 10 pm on Friday to go out with some friends. At around 10.30 pm, while descending the Old Jail Road, he allegedly lost control of the motorcycle.

The bike slipped and rammed into the divider, leaving him critically injured. He was rushed to Hamidia Hospital, from where he was later shifted to a private hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday morning.

He was the younger of two brothers. His father, Sanjeev Nagar, is a farmer in Dewas. The family rushed to Bhopal after receiving news of his death. Arera Hills police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances leading to the accident.

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