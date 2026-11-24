MP DGP Appointment Takes Surprise Turn As Centre Seeks Kailash Makwana’s Extension After UPSC Clears Three Names | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The central government seeking the proposal for the extension of Director General of Police Kailash Makwana's tenure of service, after the UPSC meeting on November 20, has surprised many in the state.

After the meeting, UPSC approved a panel consisting of three names: Varun Kapoor, Upendra Jain, and Pragya Richa Shrivastava.

After the meeting, the chances of Makwana's extension ended. There were discussions about the extension of Makwana's tenure for a few days, but the panel was ready after the UPSC meeting; it was expected that the government would issue an order appointing a new DGP.

But after the centre sought the proposal for Makwana's extension on Sunday, all speculations about the appointment of a DGP came to an end.

If the centre gives an extension to Makwana, the panel will be formed afresh. All equations depend on whether Makwana gets an extension for three months or for six months.

The state government sent a proposal for the extension of Makwana's tenure for three months.

Now, the claim of the next DGP depends on whether the government gives him an extension for three months or makes any amendments in the proposal.

If Makwana gets an extension for three months, DG (jails) Varun Kanpur will be out of the panel. Special DG (CID) Pankaj Shrivastava will be in the panel.

If the government gives an extension to Makwana, he will be the first DGP in the state to get it.

On the other hand, the police department feel that if the government had to give an extension to Makwana, they would have done it before the UPSC meeting.

After the formation of the UPSC panel and the preparation of the minutes of the meeting, the centre seeking the proposal for Makwana's extension has set off a lot of speculation.

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