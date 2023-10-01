MP: Development Works Worth More Than Rs 154 Crore Dedicated To People In Ladkui

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan dedicated to people development works worth more than Rs 154.47 crore at Ladkui in Sehore district. The Chief Minister said that a Madhya Pradesh is witnessing social revolution.

Chief Minister Chouhan said that the mission to transform the lives of people is underway. All efforts would be made to ensure that benefits of development works reach out to the needy. A network of excellent roads has been developed in the villages. Medical, Engineering Colleges, CM Rise School, Hospitals are coming up. There is no dearth of budget for development works. No stone will be left unturned in improving the lives of the people. Employment will be ensured to at least one member in each family.

The Chief Minister said that under the Mukhyamantri Charan Paduka Yojana in the state, shoes, slippers, water bottles, sarees are being given to pluckers of tendu leaves. Chouhan said that M.A. classes will be started at the Government College Ladkui saying that that he had started Ladkui college.

The Chief Minister presented benefits to tendu leaf collectors. Forest Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah and MP Ramakant Bhargava and public representatives were present.

The Chief Minister dedicated to people 51 kilometer Sehore-Ichhawar-Kosmi road constructed spending Rs 96 crore 93 lakh. He performed bhoomi pujan of Mangrol to Tikamod-Babdikheda-Ratanpur to Lachaur road to be construced at a cost of Rs 20 crore 30 lakh, Mongrakheda to Bhurakheda road at a cost of Rs 3 crore 91 lakh, Tribal Girls Education Complex Ladkui Jhali to be constructed at a cost of Rs 31 crore, construction of Sub Health Center building at Bhadakui at a cost of Rs. 71 lakhs, construction of Sub Health Center building at Basantpur at a cost of Rs. 71 lakhs, construction of Forest Range Office building in Veerpur at a cost of Rs. 26 lakhs, construction of Forest Range Office building in Ladkui at a cost of Rs. 13 lakhs, construction of Forest Guard Naka Sewaniya Parihar at a cost of Rs 13 lakh, construction of Forest Guard Naka Magarpat at a cost of Rs 26 lakh and construction of Forest Guard Naka Siradi at a cost of Rs 13 lakh.

Chouhan said that Ladli Bahna will get Rs 1250 every month. Gradually this amount will be raised to Rs 3 thousand. Chouhan said that houses will be built and given after survey under the Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Awas Yojana to those who are left out in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that students who have passed class 5th and 8th and are going to study in another village will be given a bicycle, while laptop will be given to meritorious students of class 12th, and a scooty will be given to 3 toppers each in their respective schools.

Benefit under Mukhyamantri Charan Paduka Yojana

This year under the Mukhyamantri Charan Paduka Yojana, 19,602 shoes are being distributed to the head of each family, slippers to 17,856 women, water bottles to 20,956 families and 38,016 sarees to each female member of the family in 20,956 tendu plucker families of Sehore district.

About Rs 2 crore 98 lakh has been spent in this scheme. In the year 2023, 19055.035 standard bags of tendu leaves were collected in the tendu leaf collection season, in which an amount of approximately Rs 5 crore 71 lakh has been paid as tendu leaf collection remuneration to 61, 784 tendu leaf collectors and 17, 399 card holding families.

In the year 2023, the collection year 2021 tendupatta collection bonus amounting to approximately Rs 3 crore 07 lakh has been paid and for the collection year 2022, Tendupatta Collection Bonus amounting to approximately Rs 5 crore 58 lakh is being paid.

