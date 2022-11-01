MP: Dengue, malaria on rise in Chhatarpur

FP NEWS SERVICE

Chhatarpur(Madhya Pradesh): Malaria and dengue cases are rising rapidly in Chhatarpur along with two deaths, 28 patients have been admitted to the government hospital in the last month. Still, concrete steps need to be taken to prevent the diseases spread by the outbreak of mosquitoes.

The dengue test ELISA machine was found to be faulty for almost a week. About 28 positive patients of dengue were reported between October 1 and October 20. Also, these figures are only for the district hospital, and it is estimated that hundreds of dengue patients would have reached all the private hospitals and quacks in the district in a month.

The malaria and dengue are seen mainly in children whose conditions become life-threatening after the platelets drop. The disease spread increases due to water-filled drains, but actions still need to be taken by the authorities for cleanliness. Also, the government has made a separate department, in which a huge budget is provided yearly, but the department is primarily negligent towards the issues.

According to the officials, there has been no dengue death in the district. The situation is more or less the same concerning malaria. As per the government data, only 20 cases of malaria were reported in the district hospital's pathology tests in October.

Physician Dr Sunil Sharma, said, "The outbreak of dengue and malaria increases after the rains. Both diseases spread through mosquitoes, so protect yourself. Regularly, empty the water around the house, make children wear full-sleeved clothes, and see a doctor immediately if fever strikes."

