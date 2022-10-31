Bhopal: Cold likely after Nov first week in state

Representative image

BHOPAL(Madhya Pradesh): The weather is likely to turn cold after first week of November in the state as chilly winds will blow from northern region after series of western disturbances.

Many districts recorded a minimum temperature of 12 degrees Celsius to 17 degrees Celsius in last 24 hours. However, maximum temperatures varied from 31 degrees Celsius to 33 degrees Celsius. Days were sunny and warm. Mornings and nights were cool.

On Sunday, Bhopal recorded a minimum temperature of 15.5 degrees Celsius while it recorded a maximum temperature of 30.2 degrees Celsius, which was 2.6 degrees below normal.

Indore recorded a minimum temperature of 16.6 degrees Celsius, which was slightly above normal. It recorded a maximum temperature of 30.6 degrees Celsius, which was 1 degree below normal.

North-westerly winds are expected to blow, leading to drop in temperatures. There may be a gradual decrease in maximum temperature by the second week of November.

According to meteorological department, a fresh western disturbance is approaching Western Himalayas, which will be followed by another much stronger western disturbance, which will cause moderate to heavy snowfall.

By November 6, maximum temperature will drop in Central India including Madhya Pradesh. The weather remained dry in last one week. The minimum temperatures dropped as dry, cold northerly and north-westerly winds blew.