MP Delegation To Study Organic Farming Practices In Dantewada | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Organic farming is being practised by tribal farmers in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh and a delegation from Madhya Pradesh should be sent to study these practices, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said during a review meeting of the Tribal Affairs Department here on Thursday.

Yadav said organic farming should be encouraged in the tribal regions of the state. He also called for the promotion of animal husbandry within the tribal community and urged that their participation be leveraged to boost milk production.

Rs 432 crore disbursed under the Nutrition Grant Scheme

Tribal Welfare Minister Vijay Shah said that, under the Government’s Nutrition Grant Scheme, a monthly amount of Rs 1,500 is being deposited into the bank accounts of female heads of households belonging to Particularly Backward Tribes. Since December 2023, a total of Rs 432 crore has been disbursed to 2,37,550 women.