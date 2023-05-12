MP: Deaf, mute minor girl raped by brother in Chhatarpur, arrested

Chhatarpur(Madhya Pradesh): A deaf and mute minor girl residing in the Rampur village of Chhatarpur was raped by her cousin brother, the Orchha road police of the town said on Friday. The police added that the matter came to light when the medical check-up of the girl was carried out, who was found to be six months pregnant. The accused was arrested later, cops said. Orchha road police station in-charge, Abhishek Choubey told the media that the survivor girl aged 16 years is a native of the Rampur village. The contemptible incident, according to Choubey, took place six months ago when a cousin brother of the girl, identified as Kallu (22) outraged the girl’s modesty multiple times.

When the girl began suffering from stomach ache some time later, her kin took her to a doctor. The doctor conducted the girl’s medical check up and revealed that she was six months pregnant. The girl’s kin counselled her, who told them that her cousin brother Kallu had committed the crime. The cops swung into action and arrested the accused Kallu with immediate effect.