 MP: DCC Gets Ready For Priyanka’s Visit
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: DCC Gets Ready For Priyanka’s Visit

MP: DCC Gets Ready For Priyanka’s Visit

To make the meeting successful, the District Congress Committee (DCC) discussed various issues related to her visit.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 08, 2023, 03:35 AM IST
article-image
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress is getting ready for party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi’s trip to the city on July when she will address a public meeting.

To make the meeting successful, the District Congress Committee (DCC) discussed various issues related to her visit. Shiv Bhatia from Delhi was the chief guest at the DCC’s meeting. DCC president Madhuraj Tomar presided over the meeting.

Bhatia, who highlighted the role of party workers, appealed to them to roll up their sleeves for the ensuing election. In-charge of the party’s organisation in Morena Balendu Shukla also addressed the party workers and appealed to them to take part in the meeting to be addressed by Priyanka Gandhi.

Read Also
Bhopal: 9th Rang Triveni Drama Utsav Phanishwar Nath Renu's Panchlight Staged
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

MP: CMO Directs Officials To Drive Away Stray Animals From City

MP: CMO Directs Officials To Drive Away Stray Animals From City

Bhopal: CM To Give Two-Wheelers To Over 200 Students In Sagar

Bhopal: CM To Give Two-Wheelers To Over 200 Students In Sagar

MP: DCC Gets Ready For Priyanka’s Visit

MP: DCC Gets Ready For Priyanka’s Visit

MP: SBI Staff Given Warm Send Off On Transfer In Satna

MP: SBI Staff Given Warm Send Off On Transfer In Satna

MP: Student’s Eardrum Damaged After Teacher Beats Him Up In Ganj Badosa

MP: Student’s Eardrum Damaged After Teacher Beats Him Up In Ganj Badosa