MP: DCC Gets Ready For Priyanka’s Visit

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress is getting ready for party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi’s trip to the city on July when she will address a public meeting.

To make the meeting successful, the District Congress Committee (DCC) discussed various issues related to her visit. Shiv Bhatia from Delhi was the chief guest at the DCC’s meeting. DCC president Madhuraj Tomar presided over the meeting.

Bhatia, who highlighted the role of party workers, appealed to them to roll up their sleeves for the ensuing election. In-charge of the party’s organisation in Morena Balendu Shukla also addressed the party workers and appealed to them to take part in the meeting to be addressed by Priyanka Gandhi.