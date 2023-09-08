MP: Darkness Shrouds Shahdol Village After Transformer Burns | Representative Image

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): A transformer had caught fire and had become dysfunctional over a month ago in the Sakandi village of Shahdol.

Since then, the power supply has not been restored in the village and the residents are forced to live in darkness during the evening hours.

Senior BJP leader, Kailash Tiwari told the media that the electricity department employees had been apprised of the issue numerous times, but to no avail.

He added that the villagers are unable to get even clean drinking water, as they are not able to operate the electric motors due to absence of electricity there.

He said at last that he has written to the general manager of MPEDC and state chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, to plead with them to look into the issue as soon as possible.

