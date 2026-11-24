MP Cyber Police Secure No. 1 Rank Nationwide In Operation FAST 2.0, Earn DoT Appreciation | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state cyber police cell has secured the first position nationwide in Operation FAST 2.0, while earning appreciation from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for its outstanding performance.

The contribution of nodal officer sub-inspector Rahul Singh Dangi and technical assistant constable Shivam Nilose was particularly appreciated with discussions held on honouring them with commendation certificates.

The appreciation came during a coordination meeting between the state cyber police and DoT officials at the state cyber police headquarters on Monday. The meeting focused on strengthening technical coordination and taking effective measures to curb cybercrime.

DoT officials gave a presentation on the functioning and latest features of the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) and Digital Intelligence Platform (DIP) portals.

Discussions were held on identifying fake SIM cards, blocking suspicious IMEI numbers and preventing the misuse of telecom resources in cyber frauds.

DoT officials also agreed to share information about cases involving misuse of telecom resources with the cyber police for prompt legal action.

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