MP Cyber Police Launch 'Operation Matrix-2' To Crack Down On 4,086 Mule Bank Accounts Linked To Online Fraud, Statewide Drive To Continue Till November 28 |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): 'Operation Matrix-2' has been launched, targeting 'mule' bank accounts, the accounts used to receive funds obtained through cyber fraud. The campaign will continue till Nov 28. It focuses on 4,086 accounts identified as the 'first layer', the initial accounts into which the proceeds of a fraud were deposited.

For the first time, the operation specifically targets cases where both the victim and the holder of the mule account are residents of Madhya Pradesh.

This will facilitate the police in locating account holders, effecting arrests and presenting them before the court. Earlier, in 'Operation Matrix-1', some account holders were from other states, which created challenges regarding their arrest and the subsequent judicial process.

Scope of investigation

The campaign will investigate whether these accounts were pre-existing or opened at the behest of fraudsters.

It will examine whether the documents submitted to open the accounts were genuine, who influenced the account holders to provide their accounts to fraudsters in exchange for a commission, and where the fraudulent funds were subsequently transferred.

The investigation will also cover mobile numbers linked to the accounts, KYC documentation and bank transaction histories. Cases involving the issuance of SIM cards using forged documents are also expected to be uncovered during this operation.

quote

'Operation Matrix-2' is now underway. The identified accounts will be investigated, and action will be taken against the account holders as well as others linked to the cyber-fraud network.

Pranay Nagwanshi

SP, Cyber

In box

First phase: 46 arrests, 26 FIRs

In 'Operation Matrix-1', which began in January-February 2026, 26 FIRs were registered across 12 districts of the state, and 46 suspects were arrested. During that first phase, approximately 3,330 'first-layer' mule accounts were investigated.

The police had seized 50 mobile phones, 80 SIM cards, 91 ATM cards and other items. A sum of Rs 13 lakh in the suspects' accounts was frozen. The investigation revealed the existence of three interstate gangs and one international gang.