MP: Customers hurl chairs on waiter for asking Biryani payment in Shahdol

MP: 'We don't give money but instead take it' customers brutally thrash waiter for asking for payment

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): A waiter was brutally thrashed by four customers for asking bill payment in Shahdol district. Police have arrested the four accused after CCTV footage of the video went viral on social media.

The matter pertains to Budhar police station area where four people came to eat at Raza Hyderabadi Hotel. They ordered biryani and when the waiter, Prakash Raj came to ask them to pay the bill, they started abusing him. They said, “We don’t give money but instead take it”.

They, identified as Ankit, Anurag, Babu and Yash verbally abused Prakash and later started hitting him with chairs, sticks and whatever they could lay their hands on.

The incident was caught on CCTV installed in the hotel.

Victim Prakash Raj later filed a complaint after which police have arrested the four accused under relevant sections of the IPC.

