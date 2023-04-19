 MP: Customers hurl chairs on waiter for asking Biryani payment in Shahdol
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Customers hurl chairs on waiter for asking Biryani payment in Shahdol

MP: Customers hurl chairs on waiter for asking Biryani payment in Shahdol

They ordered biryani and when the waiter, Prakash Raj came to ask them to pay the bill, they started abusing him.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 12:06 PM IST
article-image
MP: 'We don’t give money but instead take it' customers brutally thrash waiter for asking for payment |

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): A waiter was brutally thrashed by four customers for asking bill payment in Shahdol district. Police have arrested the four accused after CCTV footage of the video went viral on social media.

The matter pertains to Budhar police station area where four people came to eat at Raza Hyderabadi Hotel. They ordered biryani and when the waiter, Prakash Raj came to ask them to pay the bill, they started abusing him. They said, “We don’t give money but instead take it”.

They, identified as Ankit, Anurag, Babu and Yash verbally abused Prakash and later started hitting him with chairs, sticks and whatever they could lay their hands on. 

The incident was caught on CCTV installed in the hotel.

Victim Prakash Raj later filed a complaint after which police have arrested the four accused under relevant sections of the IPC.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: MP Gajendra Singh Patel to donate Rs 12 lakh for development work in Sendhwa
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Customers hurl chairs on waiter for asking Biryani payment in Shahdol

MP: Customers hurl chairs on waiter for asking Biryani payment in Shahdol

MP: Goods trains collide in Shahdol; driver injured, 2 feared trapped; visuals surfaces

MP: Goods trains collide in Shahdol; driver injured, 2 feared trapped; visuals surfaces

Bhopal: Notice served for fine of Rs 25,000 on Lavania

Bhopal: Notice served for fine of Rs 25,000 on Lavania

MP: Muslim workers to be removed from Maihar temple

MP: Muslim workers to be removed from Maihar temple

Using mobile phone while driving killed 338 people in 2022

Using mobile phone while driving killed 338 people in 2022