MP Crop Outlook: Paddy Output Likely To Fall, Bumper Soybean Harvest Expected | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Paddy production in Madhya Pradesh is likely to decline this year as many farmers have shifted to less water-intensive crops amid concerns over the El Nino phenomenon.

The government had also encouraged farmers to opt for crops requiring less water to minimise possible agricultural losses.

Interacting with Free Press, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh leader Kamal Singh Anjana said that as a large number of farmers preferred sowing other crops such as maize and soybean in place of paddy, the paddy production would be lower in comparison to previous years.

On the contrary, soybean production is going to be bumper in the state as rainfall has been less in Malwa and some other parts of the state.

Malwa belt slipping towards water scarcity crisis

Anjana said that the Malwa belt is gradually slipping into a water crisis due to very low rainfall.

Ujjain, Sehore and Harda are in the grip of a drought-like situation. Tube wells have run out of water. This will have a negative impact on the wheat crop.

Paddy, maize output rose in 2025-26

Paddy production has been steady in the state in the last couple of years. Data received from the agriculture department says that the paddy production estimate in 2024-25 was 136 metric tonne and it increased to 149.71 metric tonnes in 2025-26.

Maize was the second most widely grown crop in the state. In 2024-25, maize production was 69.36 lakh metric tonnes, and it increased to 90.75 lakh metric tonnes in 2025-26.

As far as soybean is concerned, its production has been on the downside for the last few years. In 2024-25, its production was 66.24 lakh metric tonnes and 59.40 lakh metric tonnes in 2025-26. But this year, its production is estimated to be bumper due to suitable climatic conditions.