MP Crime Updates: Youth Stabbed To Death Over Old Enmity; Missing Youth’s Body Found Trapped In Rock

Youth Stabbed To Death Over Old Enmity

Harda (Madhya Pradesh): A group clash led to the stabbing of a youth in Khirkiya Tehsil in the district on Tuesday night when the idols of Ganesh were being immersed. He died in the early hours of Wednesday. A group of people belonging to the rival group beat up a youth, Deepak, near a food outlet. When two of his friends, Rohit Chouhan and Rishav, wanted to know the reasons for attacking Deepak, a fracas erupted.

The members of both the groups attacked each other with knives. Rohit, who sustained severe injuries in the incident, died at the hospital. Five persons of both the groups sustained injuries.

Deepak who is undergoing treatment at the district hospital said there had been a fight between Rohit Chouhan and Adarsh Pasi during Durga Puja last year over reducing the volume of DJ. Adarsh, Ravi and another youth attacked Deepak, Rohit and Rishav, he said. The police arrested Ardash, Ishwar and Ravi who were escaping towards Betul.

Missing Youth’s Body Found Trapped In Rock

Missing Youth’s Body Found Trapped In Rock | FP Photo

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): The body of a youth who had gone missing after drowning in the Satna River was discovered three days later on Wednesday. The police said that the youth’s body was trapped in a rock, and have sent the body for post-mortem.

According to the police, the man who died has been identified as Chintu Kori from Bhainsakhana. He had fallen into the river during the immersion of a Ganesh idol. His body was found lodged in a rock near the Son Varsha Ghat in the Satna River. Animals and aquatic creatures had mutilated several parts of his body.

Although his face was largely intact, it had swollen due to being submerged in water for an extended period. His body was identified with the help ofthe underwear and wristband worn by him. Chintu had recently been working at a battery shop. He had gone to the river with some individuals for the Ganesh idol immersion at the Maihar Road area.

After the immersion, he entered the water to bathe, but was swept away by the strong current. His companions notified the Kotwali Police of Satna, who called in the SDRF team for a search, but no trace was found at that time.