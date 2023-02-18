e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Crime: Jabalpur woman raped by 3 friends of her husband who died few days ago

MP Crime: Jabalpur woman raped by 3 friends of her husband who died few days ago

Police arrested the land lord of the rented house too along with three accused for supporting them in rape incident

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, February 18, 2023, 03:51 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Follow us on

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old woman was allegedly raped by four friends of her deceased husband in Sanjivani Nagar police station area of Jabalpur district.

On victim’s complaint, Sanjivani Nagar police last night arrested three accused including owner of the house, who are being interrogated by the police.

Police arrested the land lord also

SP Sanjay Aggrawal informed, husband of 32-year-old woman died few days ago. After which she was looking for a rented house. During house search, the victim met the three accused who knew her deceased husband.

Taking advantage of the opportunity, all three accused took the woman to a house, on pretext of showing the room for rent. After drinking alcohol, three of them took turns to rape the woman. At present, case has been registered on the complaint of woman against the three accused and the owner of the house and all are being interrogated, said the police.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Man hurls bombs outside Rani Durgavati University in Jabalpur; incident caught on...
article-image

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: MP CM Chouhan, Union Forest minister release 12 South African Cheetahs into Kuno National...

WATCH: MP CM Chouhan, Union Forest minister release 12 South African Cheetahs into Kuno National...

Ujjain: Lakhs of devotees visit Mahakal Temple on the occasion of Mahashivratri

Ujjain: Lakhs of devotees visit Mahakal Temple on the occasion of Mahashivratri

Bhopal: Amid Uma Bharti's demands, MP govt sets up cabinet committee for new liquor policy

Bhopal: Amid Uma Bharti's demands, MP govt sets up cabinet committee for new liquor policy

Bhopal: Mahasweta Devi’s story ‘Bayan’ comes alive at Bharat Bhavan under ‘22nd Bharat Rang...

Bhopal: Mahasweta Devi’s story ‘Bayan’ comes alive at Bharat Bhavan under ‘22nd Bharat Rang...

MP Crime: Jabalpur woman raped by 3 friends of her husband who died few days ago

MP Crime: Jabalpur woman raped by 3 friends of her husband who died few days ago