MP Crime: Jabalpur woman raped by 3 friends of her husband who died few days ago

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old woman was allegedly raped by four friends of her deceased husband in Sanjivani Nagar police station area of Jabalpur district.

On victim’s complaint, Sanjivani Nagar police last night arrested three accused including owner of the house, who are being interrogated by the police.

SP Sanjay Aggrawal informed, husband of 32-year-old woman died few days ago. After which she was looking for a rented house. During house search, the victim met the three accused who knew her deceased husband.

Taking advantage of the opportunity, all three accused took the woman to a house, on pretext of showing the room for rent. After drinking alcohol, three of them took turns to rape the woman. At present, case has been registered on the complaint of woman against the three accused and the owner of the house and all are being interrogated, said the police.