MP: Cracks Appear In BJP Over Choice Of CM Candidate

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Choice of a chief ministerial candidate seems to have opened up chasms in the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Political activities intensified after former Union Minister Prahlad Patel’s visit to the state capital on Friday.

One of the groups of the party is opposed to appointing Patel as CM. The members of this group are strongly putting their points before the central leadership.

Former MP Rakesh Singh, who won the recent assembly election from Jabalpur west constituency, met Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

According to sources in the BJP, both Patel and Singh are not on good terms. Singh’s meeting with Scindia is seen in terms of Patel’s name doing the rounds for the post of CM.

Scindia’s meeting with party’s national president JP Nadda is related to Patel’s candidature as CM.

Besides Scindia, former Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is in favour of giving another term to Chouhan.

According to sources, several office-bearers of the RSS are also in favour of giving another chance to Chouhan.

It is only Patel and Kailash Vijayvargiya who are against appointment of Chouhan as CM again

Because BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma is also in the race for the post, he has his own political equations.

Those who are against giving another term to Chouhan and those who are in favour of it are pulling out all the stops in Delhi to convince the central leadership, so that the decision may go in their favour.

PWD Minister Gopal Bhargava visited Delhi and met several leaders. Most of the legislators are with Chouhan.

They are also advocating for continuation of Chouhan as CM. After Chouhan, the legislators’ second choice is Tomar.

Differences of opinion over the chief ministerial candidate have cropped up in the party.