MP CPCT admit card 2022 released, details here

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Computer Proficiency Certification Test, MPCPCT Admit card 2022 has been released.

To download the admit card, candidates would be required to enter their User ID and password. Here is the direct link Candidate Login .

CPCT 2022 exam will be held on March 4, 5 and 6, through online mode of examination. Candidates have to carry the admit card along with a valid ID proof during taking the examination.

Here is the stepwise procedure to download the admit card.

Go to the official website at cpct.mp.gov.in

Click on the link, "Admit Cards are Live for CPCT Scheduled on "04th March, 5th March and 6th March 2022" A new login window will appear on the screen Enter your User ID and password to login to the portal CPCT 2022 admit card will appear on the screen Check and download the admit card

Madhya Pradesh Agency for Promotion of Information Technology, Bhopal conducts the state level CPCT 2022 exam. It works as one of the qualification criterias for candidates applying for the jobs including Clerical Grade – 3/Office Assistant/Data Entry Operators, and others.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 01:12 PM IST