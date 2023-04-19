 MP: Cops lay hands on man absconding for 10 years in Gwalior
MP: Cops lay hands on man absconding for 10 years in Gwalior

Drugs worth Rs 4 lakh seized from him

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 09:35 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A criminal, carrying a reward of Rs 3,000 on his head and absconding for ten years, fell into the hands of the police with drugs worth Rs 4 lakh.

The criminal hid the drugs in a Tata Ace (Chhota Haathi) vehicle. Since he was absconding after committing a heinous crime, the superintendent of police announced a reward of Rs 3,000 on his head.

Superintendent of police Rajesh Singh Chandel said the police had got a tip-off that the criminal was seen moving around Ambedkar Park in Shitalnagar area under Bahodapur police station.

A team rushed to the spot. As soon as the criminal saw the policemen, he tried to escape, but the cops caught hold of him, Chandel said.

150 school buses checked, many fined

The city police checked 150 school vehicles to ensure whether they were following the Supreme Court guidelines. Forty school vehicles were fined for not following the guidelines. A sum of Rs 20,500 was imposed on school buses for not following the SC guidelines and violating traffic rules. Six vehicles were seized and parked at the police station.

Vehicles were checked at Gola Ka Mandir Chauraha, Number Seven Inter-section,  Chetakpuri Trisection,  Indravadan Intersection, Swami Vivekanand Trisection, and other places.

