MP: Copper, Aluminium Worth ₹ 65 Lakh Disappears From Police Custody; CCTV Switched-Off At Time Of Incident

MP: 83 Quintals Of Copper, 18 Quintals Of Aliminum Worth ₹ 65 lakh Vanishes From Police Custody; CCTV Swtiched-Off At Time Of Incident

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Two containers filled with 83 quintals of copper and 18 quintals of aluminium worth Rs 65 lakh were stolen from police custody of Civil Line police station in Morena on Monday.

Interestingly, when the police officers checked the CCTV cameras installed in the police station all of them were found to be switched off at the time of incident.

In fact, on July 11, 2023, Indore based firm Avinash Traders sold 83 quintals of copper and 18 quintals of aluminium to Delhi-based Manoj, without paying GST.

After a tip-off, these two containers were caught from Chounda toll tax. Also, driver Mohammad Saheb (resident of Chhawra) and Mohammad Rizwan Khan (resident of Nuh, Haryana) were arrested and the containers along with the minerals were handed over to Civil Line police station on 11th July 2023.

ASP Arvind Singh Thakur

According to ASP Arvind Singh Thakur, the GST department imposed a fine of more than Rs 47 lakh on the concerned firm. However, after the GST was not paid, the team announced an auction of the minerals on March 1.

Later, when ACTO SS Yadav reached the Cicil Lines police station to get the goods verified by the traders, the locks were found to be broken and copper and aluminum containers were filled with iron scrap instead.

Further, investigation is being carried out by the police regarding the matter currently.