MP: Convocation ceremony organised at NCC headquarter in Gwalior, women seen full of patriotism and bravery

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A grand convocation parade of women training officers was organised at the headquarter of NCC OTA located at Padav in the Gwalior district on Wednesday . Major General Kavita Sahay was the chief guest at the convocation parade.

The newly trained women training officers participated in the parade. The women showed the spirit of patriotism and service to the country. Military officers of all the three armies and family members of the newly trained women training officers were present at the convocation parade.

Padma Pandey, the newly trained third officer from Chhattisgarh, said that after the parade, her duty has started. She will go to her duty with the spirit of patriotism, and it will be her endeavour to educate the new cadets well.

Major General Kavita Sahay, the chief guest of NCC OTA, said that in the Women Training Academy, women training officers from different locations have learned their work with full sincerity. In the beginning, they also faced some problems because of different languages and being from different regions. They also had problems, but together they have completed their training with full dedication and now leadership is being seen in them.

They have also built self-confidence and learned time management, she added.