 MP: Contractors Can Buy Asphalt Only From PSUs; Says PWD Minister Rakesh Singh
PWD is giving more emphasis on the quality of asphalt and so all contractors will have to buy asphalt only from IOCL, BPCL and HPCL, the Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), said the minister.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 12:25 AM IST
PWD minister Rakesh Singh | Nai Dunia

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): PWD minister Rakesh Singh said that PWD is paying special attention to ensuring road quality in the state, and many decisions have been taken in this direction.

PWD is giving more emphasis on the quality of asphalt and so all contractors will have to buy asphalt only from IOCL, BPCL and HPCL, the Public Sector Undertakings  (PSUs), said the minister.

Along with this, the contractors will also have to show bills for asphalt purchase, said the minister, adding that the department will get these bills verified from the three PSUs.

He was addressing a programme held on M Visvesvaraya Day on Sunday.  “We implemented Lokpath App to make the roads pothole free, it was being seen as a big challenge for us, which we implemented successfully and through Lokpath App, the general public is uploading complaints related to potholes and these are being resolved by the department within the time limit.”

Lok-Path App has not only made the work of repairing roads more effective and transparent, but has also given the public an opportunity to become an active participant in this process, he further said.          

