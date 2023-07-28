MP: Congress Workers Take Oath To Work For Party, Not For Any Candidate In Sehore

Representative Image |

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The district Congress committee held a meeting in Sehore on Wednesday. The senior leaders of the party from all four assembly seats were present in it.

Central observer of the party Subhash Chopra, party’s district in charge Babulal Yadav and co-in charge Praveen Saxena discussed with the party leaders aspiring for tickets in the upcoming assembly election.

District president of the party Balveer Tomar, former legislator Ramesh Saxena and former minister Raj Kumar Patel took part in the meeting. The party workers took oath that they would remain united and work for the candidates to be selected by the party.

The party workers said they would seek votes for the party symbol, Hand. Chopra said the fight would be to save democracy, so every worker should be ready to remain on the ground till the end.

