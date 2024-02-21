MP: Congress Won’t Field Candidate Against VD Sharma

VD Sharma |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress is not going to field a candidate against BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma from Khajuraho Lok Sabha constituency.

Sharma may get a ticket from the party from Khajuraho. The Congress has given the seat to the Samajwadi Party after an agreement. The Congress will support the SP candidate.

A deal between the SP and the Congress in the assembly election could not take place. Afterwards SP president Akhilesh Yadav was angry with the Congress and Kamal Nath.

The Congress suffered loss in some seats in the Bundelkhand region, because the Congress and the SP separately fought the election.

Although the SP did not win a single seat in the assembly election, the Congress gave it one out of 29 seats for the LS polls in MP.

SP spokesperson Yash Bharatiya provided the information through the social media on Wednesday.

50% LS tickets will be given to youths: Jitu Patwari

Congress state president Jitu Patwari has said that the party will give Lok Sabha election tickets to 50% members of IYC or aspirants having age less than 50 years. The remaining tickets will be given to the leaders who are popular in their respective areas, irrespective of their seniority, said Patwari while talking to media persons. New working committee of the PCC will be announced in a week's time, said Patwari.

“In past two months the state government led by chief minister Mohan Yadav took loan of Rs 14,500 crore, but the promises made for women and farmers in their manifesto have not yet fulfilled,” he said.