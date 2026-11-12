MP Congress Tracks Bus Numbers, Passenger Details Ahead Of November 26 Delhi Protest, Sets Two-Bus Target Per Constituency | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Taking lessons from the Nov 1 rally in Delhi, the Madhya Pradesh Congress has stepped up preparations for its next major mobilisation scheduled for Nov 26, Constitution Day.

The protest is part of the Congress's continuing 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao' campaign against alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

This time, the party is focusing on planning and monitoring rather than relying solely on mobilisation targets given to local leaders. Party observers are also expected to visit Madhya Pradesh next week and hold meetings to review the preparations.

The Congress is preparing constituency-wise data and has set a target of sending at least two buses from every Assembly constituency to Delhi.

Dedicated control centre overseeing preparations

A dedicated control centre in Bhopal is overseeing the exercise. The party is collecting details ranging from bus numbers and their operators to the number and verification of passengers travelling to Delhi.

Leaders have been assigned specific targets, and the control centre is monitoring their progress.

The party had planned to bring around one lakh people to Gwalior. On Nov 25, a review will be conducted in Gwalior to verify whether all the buses with the designated number arrived or not as per the target.